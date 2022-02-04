Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:04

Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour

The video for Black Summer comes ahead of the US rock group’s new album Unlimited Love release in April.
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the official music video for their latest single Black Summer.

The US rock group’s latest album Unlimited Love will be available from April 1 this year.

In the video for the wistful tune, band members perform against tranquil backgrounds including forest scenes and iceberg-dotted seas.

The band, will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

The tour will also see guitarist John Frusciante return to the group to perform in the live shows.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and Frusciante on guitar.

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

More in this section

Courteney Cox recalls ‘nerve-wracking’ experience playing piano with Elton John Courteney Cox recalls ‘nerve-wracking’ experience playing piano with Elton John
Gary Lineker tests positive for Covid-19 after South Africa trip Gary Lineker tests positive for Covid-19 after South Africa trip
Game of Thrones legacy will continue for generations, says star Ian McElhinney Game of Thrones legacy will continue for generations, says star Ian McElhinney
Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill

Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more