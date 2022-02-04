Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:47

Nolan sisters pay tribute to aunt following death with skin cancer

They said she was the only person from their parents’ generation left in the family.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Nolan sisters have remembered their aunt as “the glue that held us together” following her death with skin cancer.

The former girl group shared a message on their official Twitter page along with a series of family photos.

It said: “Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years.

“Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents’ generation left.

“Rest In Peace, Auntie.”

Coleen, Maureen, Anne, Linda and Denise all shared the post, which prompted fans to reply with messages of condolence.

Formed in Blackpool in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, the family singing group scored several international hits including I’m In the Mood for Dancing and Gotta Pull Myself Together.

They have been referred to as “Ireland’s First Family of Music”.

Both Linda, 62, and Anne, 71, have undergone treatment for breast cancer and their other sister, Bernie, died of the same disease in 2013 at the age of 52.

