Rihanna shares photos of baby bump, introducing her new ‘gang’

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna has shared pictures of her baby bump on social media, officially introducing the world to her new “gang”.

The singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing her holding up her top and looking down at her pregnant belly.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post, which also included pictures of herself and rapper/producer boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple were pictured in New York over the weekend in which the 33 year-old debuted her growing bump.

The singer has previously expressed a desire to have three or four children (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the photos the Barbados-born star, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was photographed, wearing a bright pink coat open from below her chest and showing her bare stomach.

She also included a close-up of the bump which was adorned with a long, jewelled necklace.

The pair reportedly began a relationship in 2020 and have made only a handful of public appearances together.

In September, they made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, arriving last on the red carpet wearing coordinated outfits.

Rihanna was previously in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

She told British Vogue in March 2020 she hoped to have three or four children in the next decade, even if she failed to meet the right partner.

She told the publication that society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.

Rihanna was named the richest woman in music by Forbes in 2019 – with her wealth coming from a fashion empire that includes her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.