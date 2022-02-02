Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 09:09

Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts

The actor said his upcoming film Uncharted forced production teams to ‘push the limits of what we could do practically’.
Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man gave him an “incredible education” on performing stunts before filming Uncharted.

The actor says the upcoming adventure film, based on the video game of the same name, forced production teams to “push the limits of what we could do practically”.

Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg as swashbuckling treasure-hunter Nathan Drake, who featured in the original PlayStation Game.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the role, he said: “It was a very demanding film. We’re lucky to have each other as a kind of team to lean on each other.

“There are elements about it that are different, but I’ve been very lucky with my stunt team that I work with on Spider-Man.

“They have given me an incredible education when it comes to stunts and dealing with wire work and designing sequences to be more effective and also more naturalistic.”

He added: “Then again, with Spider-Man, I’ve always been able to wear a mask.

Graham Norton Show – London
Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming adventure film (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“So there are elements where you can disguise certain things and CGI can enhance things here and there.

“Whereas with Nathan Drake in this film, we really had to push the limits of what we could do practically.”

Uncharted is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The film also features Antonio Banderas as its mysterious villain and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted is slated to arrive in British cinemas on February 11.

More in this section

Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother
TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller
BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19 BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19
Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more