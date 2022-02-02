Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 09:11

TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller

The short clip features scenes from the show which will explore the making of the classic film.
TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Miles Teller stars in a new teaser trailer for The Offer, a TV series exploring the making of classic film The Godfather.

The short clip features voiceovers which describes the Oscar-winning movie as “a metaphor for the American dream”.

“This is not just some gangster film. This is a story about a family. It’s Shakespeare,” the voiceover says.

Parts of the iconic Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles feature in the clips.

The trailer also shows the introduction of the Godfather’s opening line “I believe in America…” which is then followed by part of its famous theme tune.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

Teller, who will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, stars alongside Matthew Goode, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler.

The Offer, from streaming service Paramount+, will tell of Ruddy’s experiences bringing The Godfather to the screen in 1972.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

James Caan and Diane Keaton also starred in the film, which is widely considered one of the greatest ever made.

Teller replaced Armie Hammer in the role after the latter left the project in January 2021 following the emergence of explicit messages he allegedly sent.

In March last year, Hammer, 34, was accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.

More in this section

Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother
BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19 BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19
Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced
Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more