Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 08:24

Sharon Stone says Joe Rogan is ‘risking people’s lives with his idiocy’ on Covid

The US actress suggested the show should carry a disclaimer that Rogan was ‘an asshole’ rather than a content advisory warning.
Sharon Stone says Joe Rogan is ‘risking people’s lives with his idiocy’ on Covid

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sharon Stone says podcast host Joe Rogan is “risking people’s lives with his idiocy” as controversy over his spread of coronavirus misinformation continues.

The US actress suggested the show on Spotify should carry a disclaimer that Rogan is “an asshole” rather than the content advisory warnings that are due to be introduced by the streaming giant.

In an interview with TMZ in Los Angeles, Stone said that Rogan’s behaviour was “dangerous.”

“Covid is not an opinion-based situation and Mr Rogan thinking that his opinion or disclaimer for the lives he personally has affected and caused losses of – it’s not an opinion,” she told the outlet.

“Mr Rogan is risking people’s lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about Covid are opinions.

 

“Infectious diseases are science and they are fact-based situations so the pretence that these are opinions is dangerous.

“He should put a disclaimer that he’s an asshole and that his behaviour is dangerous and affecting people’s lives and deaths.”

On Sunday, Spotify boss Daniel Ek issued a statement saying the platform was working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

Despite this pledge the White House has said “more can be done” by the company and artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash have called for their music to be removed from the platform.

More in this section

BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19 BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19
Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother
Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced
Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more