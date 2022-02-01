Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:19

Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley dies age 31

The actor, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit US show, was described as the ‘kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley has died aged 31, his representatives have said.

The actor, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit US show, was described as a “phenomenal actor” and the “kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet”.

Tributes were paid to Moseley online by fans and the Official Walking Dead account.

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley,” Avery Sisters Entertainment said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are truly saddened.

“Moses was a phenomenal actor… but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

The official Walking Dead account tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Moseley played was pet walker belonging Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, in the zombie series.

Jeremy Palko, who appeared alongside him in the show as Andy, said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend,” he wrote.

Moseley, who was born in Aiken, South Carolina, also appeared in series including Queen of the South and American Soul.

He also made appearances on HBO’s Watchmen and the 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

According to TMZ Moseley’s family reported him missing earlier this week and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

