Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 11:03

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton says he takes ‘full accountability’ for actions

The couple recently announced they were splitting up after 13 years together.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton has said he takes “full accountability” for his actions and will return to a rehabilitation centre after walking free from court.

The 50-year-old spent two “harrowing” nights in custody last week before winning his appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.

He had been jailed on Wednesday after reversing a 4×4 into a police car, with an alcohol test reading “off the scale”.

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton (Jacob King/PA)

Writing on his Instagram Stories on Monday, he said: “Thank you for all of the support, love and kindness you have shown me over the last few weeks.

“As you can imagine, this has been an exceptionally challenging time, but I am so grateful for the support and care I’ve received.

“I take full accountability for my actions, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to truly get better and to start my new chapter with strength and determination.

“I am now going back to my rehabilitation centre to keep my journey and progress moving forward and will be stepping away from social media during this time.”

Drayton, who cares for rescue horses, shared a series of photos showing the animals before adding: “Thank you all again. The next chapter is going to be the brightest. Keep smiling lovelies.”

It comes after he recently announced his split from comedian Carr, his partner of 13 years, and also underwent brain surgery less than a month ago.

The couple were married by singer Adele in her back garden in Los Angeles.

Drayton had been handed a 14-week jail term on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

But on Friday a judge told him he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around and his sentence would be suspended.

He broke down in tears in the dock as he was told his liberty was being restored.

