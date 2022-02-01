Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 12:02

Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at climate summit

The sixth annual Austrian Climate Summit will take place in Vienna on June 14th.
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at climate summit

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to “terminate pollution” at the sixth annual Austrian World Summit climate conference.

The former bodybuilder and actor said he and Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen would be welcoming “climate action heroes” from around the world for the event.

The conference will take place in Vienna on June 14 2022.

“At this year’s summit we want to learn from the past, but not dwell on it,” the Terminator star said in a video posted online.

“Instead of doom and gloom, we will show the world that change is possible.


“You see I’m always optimistic, more than ever we need to create hope and collaborative action.

“Please join my friend president Van der Bellen, who is a true environmental action hero, and me, in welcoming climate action heroes from around the world to the sixth annual Austrian world summit in Vienna.

“The message of this summit is urgent.

“Together we can terminate pollution and stop climate change.”

The date of this year’s summit marks the 30 year anniversary of the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, resulting in an international environmental treaty to combat “dangerous human interference with the climate system”.

Schwarzenegger was the the initiator of the Austrian World Summit in 2017 and organises it with Monika Langthaler.

More in this section

Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother Bake Off host Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother
Actress Stephanie Davis likens stalking to ‘living in a horror film’ Actress Stephanie Davis likens stalking to ‘living in a horror film’
Coronation Street star Kate Ford on ‘struggling’ with her endometriosis Coronation Street star Kate Ford on ‘struggling’ with her endometriosis
Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more