First look at Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery in Anatomy Of A Scandal

The psychological thriller will explore intrigue in Westminster.
By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Netflix has shared a first look at Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery in psychological courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley led the six-part adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel of the same name, with House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

The book, which was published in the UK in 2018, follows a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel after he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.

Miller, 40, plays Oxford University graduate Sophie Whitehouse, the wife and mother-of-two who finds herself at the centre of the scandal.

The actress said: “I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie.

“She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her.

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery plays criminal barrister Kate Woodcroft (Netflix/PA)

“I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

Dockery, best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in period drama Downton Abbey, will play criminal barrister Kate Woodcroft, who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.

Actor Rupert Friend will play junior minister James Whitehouse, who is married to Sophie.

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend
Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in Anatomy Of A Scandal (Netflix/PA)

Co-creator Kelley, who wrote HBO drama Big Little Lies starring Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, said: “Sex. Power. Privilege.

“Based on Sarah’s addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent.

“It’s been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see SJ bring it to such a rich and nuanced life.”

Anatomy Of A Scandal launches on Netflix on April 15.

