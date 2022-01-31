Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 17:37

Rihanna appears to confirm first pregnancy

The music star was pictured in New York over the weekend with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna appears to have confirmed she is pregnant as she was photographed alongside boyfriend, A$AP Rocky in what has widely been cited by many outlets as a pregnancy announcement.

Images of the 33-year-old singer and business mogul taken over the weekend appear to show her with a growing baby bump.

The Barbados-born star, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was photographed in New York, alongside the rapper/producer, wearing a bright pink coat open from below her chest and showing her bare stomach.

Graham Norton Show
Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The couple are reported to have begun a relationship in 2020 and have made only a handful of public appearances together.

In September, they made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, arriving last on the red carpet wearing coordinated outfits.

Rihanna told British Vogue in March 2020 she hoped to have three or four children in the next decade, even if she failed to meet the right partner.

She told the magazine that society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.

Rihanna was named the richest woman in music by Forbes in 2019 – with her wealth coming from a fashion empire which includes her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

