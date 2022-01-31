Kate Hudson impresses Ariana Grande with cover of chart-topping track

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kate Hudson has impressed fellow famous faces and Ariana Grande herself with a cover of the pop star’s chart-topping song 7 rings.

The 42-year-old actress can be seen performing a doo-wop style rendition of the hit track in a teaser video clip shared to social media for the forthcoming episode of the NBC game show That’s My Jam, which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Hudson is set to feature on the show, which sees celebrity teams compete in music-themed challenges, alongside her brother, Oliver Hudson, with the episode due to air on the US channel on Monday evening.

Hudson reshared the video to Instagram and wrote: “WHAT A BLAST! Thanks for having @theoliverhudson and I”.

Grande shared her praise for the performance in the comment section, describing it as “stunning perfect gorgeous” and asked “may we have this on all streaming services please”.

Actress Drew Barrymore also wrote: “@katehudson your singing is so wonderful”, while fashion designer Rachel Zoe added: “This is beyond @katehudson please please just make an album!!! Been asking for decades.”

Step Up actress Jenna Dewan commented that she had watched the video 10 times, and Queer Eye star Tan France said Hudson had “nailed” the performance.

Ariana Grande shared her praise for Kate Hudson’s rendition of her hit song 7 rings (PA)

Grande released 7 Rings in 2019 as a single from her fifth studio album Thank U, Next.

The track, which samples My Favorite Things from The Sound Of Music, went to number one in the UK and US singles charts.

Hudson rose to stardom for her role in the comedy film Almost Famous in 2000, which won her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

She has also starred in a string of movies including 2003’s How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2016’s Mother’s Day, and Bride Wars in 2009.