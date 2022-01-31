Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 13:31

EastEnders actor Leonard Fenton dies aged 95

A statement from his family said he died on January 29.
EastEnders actor Leonard Fenton dies aged 95

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Actor Leonard Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

He appeared in the first episode of EastEnders in February 1985, with his last scenes airing in 2019.

A statement from his family said: “The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday January 29th. Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years.

EastEnders
Original EastEnders cast member Leonard Fenton who played Doctor Harold Legg with Dot Cotton, played by June Brown (BBC)

“He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.

“His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

An EastEnders spokesperson added: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

He appeared in a total of 267 episodes of EastEnders, with viewers saying a final farewell to his character in 2019.

The character was a close friend of Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, as he entertained her hypochondria and seemingly endless list of ailments.

More in this section

Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit
Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’ Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’
Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash
Coronation Street star Kate Ford on ‘struggling’ with her endometriosis

Coronation Street star Kate Ford on ‘struggling’ with her endometriosis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more