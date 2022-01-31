Hundreds invited to take part in filming of new Liam Neeson movie in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Filming on action thriller ‘In the land of Saints and Sinners’ is to begin in March in Killybegs and Glencolmcille.

The action adventure tells the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists.

Now, producers along with the Donegal Film Office have issued a call for movie trainees to work on the film.

Producers have already sent out a casting call for extras for the blockbuster thriller. They are looking for trainee crew and new entrants to the movie industry to work on the film which also stars Belfast-born actor Ciarán Hinds.

Neeson and Hinds, who are lifelong friends, starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman's Excalibur.

Film trainees are required across all departments for the new film including production, locations, accounts, camera, art department/props, costume, assistant, directors, sound, as well as hair and make-up.

These are paid positions and trainees and new entrants will receive bespoke on-the-job training and mentoring as part of their employment.

Applicants must be available to work full-time during late March, April, and early May and live within a 45km radius of the production office in Killybegs.

Applicants must be over 18. Proof of address will be required. Own transport is essential.

Applicants must also be legally allowed to work in Ireland and must be an EU citizen or have an Irish work permit.

Producers say they are interested in seeing applications from a diverse range of applicants of all ages and backgrounds.