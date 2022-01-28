Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 16:34

Bob Saget’s daughter says her father ‘loved with everything he had’

Sharing an old photo of the pair from her childhood, Lara Saget said she was ‘beyond grateful’ to have received love from the US comedian.
Bob Saget’s daughter says her father ‘loved with everything he had’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bob Saget’s daughter says her late father “loved with everything he had” as she paid tribute to him online.

Sharing an old photo of the pair from her childhood, Lara Saget said she was “beyond grateful” to have received love from the US comedian.

“To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.

“Instead of being scared, he loved more.

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

65-year-old Saget, who starred in US sitcom Full House, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.

More in this section

Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit
Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’ Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’
Barry Cryer wished his grandson the same ‘higgledy-piggledy’ life he had Barry Cryer wished his grandson the same ‘higgledy-piggledy’ life he had
Rachel Stevens on seeing DOI competitors debut while she sat on the sidelines

Rachel Stevens on seeing DOI competitors debut while she sat on the sidelines

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more