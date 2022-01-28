Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 15:53

Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of the magazine’s Youthquake triple-covers issue.
Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images.

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue.

Willow Smith Smith drapes a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango.

Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle.

The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, wears a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper.

More in this section

Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit
Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’ Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’
Barry Cryer wished his grandson the same ‘higgledy-piggledy’ life he had Barry Cryer wished his grandson the same ‘higgledy-piggledy’ life he had
Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash

Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more