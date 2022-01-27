Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 12:54

Benedict Cumberbatch stole parts of his cowboy costume for ‘labouring’ at home

The actor, who stars as gritty rancher Phil in Jane Campion’s dark western The Power Of The Dog, admitted his behaviour had been ‘very odd’.
Benedict Cumberbatch stole parts of his cowboy costume for ‘labouring’ at home

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Benedict Cumberbatch says he took parts of his cowboy costume from The Power Of The Dog home to do labouring in.

The actor, who stars as gritty rancher Phil in Jane Campion’s dark western, admitted his behaviour had been “very odd”.

He made the admission during a Variety Q&A alongside his co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Campion and members of the production team.

“I took quite a bit of (the) costume, which is kind of peculiar, and I did some labouring in it when I got back,” he said.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Cumberbatch stars alongside Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Jane Campion’s dark western film (Ian West/PA)

“I decided I still needed to physically do something in that costume. It was very odd.

“I (also) took one of the chairs I’d started to make on set, copying the really good one you see that the art department made.”

Cumberbatch also paid tribute to the “highly skilled” professionals on set that had taught him practical skills for the film including playing the banjo, rope-braiding and whittling.

“The whittling was something I took with me, it was a very nice thing to do at the side of the set,” he said.

Admitting her own thefts from the set, Dunst added: “I definitely stole some of the whittling that Benedict did too”.

 

“You!” Cumberbatch exclaimed, in mock outrage.

The Power Of The Dog follows the story of a timid young man, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, who forms a complicated bond with a gritty cowboy (Cumberbatch) following an initially hostile relationship.

The film has already received multiple accolades in the 2022 awards season, including at the muted Golden Globes award ceremony, where it was named best picture overall

Campion was awarded best director and Smit-McPhee was named as best supporting actor in a drama film.

More in this section

Downton Abbey film sequel release delayed until late spring Downton Abbey film sequel release delayed until late spring
Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife
Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray diagnosed with cancer Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray diagnosed with cancer
Katie Price poses as a nun as she launches OnlyFans channel to ‘be in control’

Katie Price poses as a nun as she launches OnlyFans channel to ‘be in control’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more