Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 10:40

Spotify ‘regrets’ Neil Young’s choice to remove music over Covid misinformation

It comes following reports that Young requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Spotify has said it “regrets” musician Neil Young’s decision to remove his music from the platform over the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

The streaming giant said it tried to achieve balance and had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic and hoped to welcome Young back soon.

It comes following reports that Young requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

Music streaming services
Spotify said it aimed to balance ‘both safety for listeners and freedom for creators’ (Spotify/PA)

Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators”.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the company said in a statement shared by US media outlets.

“With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.

 

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon”.

The Joe Rogan Experience was acquired by Spotify in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

Stand-up comedian Rogan has previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

The 54-year-old contracted the virus in September of last year.

