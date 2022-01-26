Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 06:10

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’.
Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.

The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.

Announcing her death on Instagram, Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away.


“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.

“A true icon. We will miss you”.

Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark.

More in this section

Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray diagnosed with cancer Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray diagnosed with cancer
Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs
Olly Alexander: Years &amp; Years split was on the cards for a really long time Olly Alexander: Years & Years split was on the cards for a really long time
Guardian challenges exclusion of media from Prince Philip’s will hearing

Guardian challenges exclusion of media from Prince Philip’s will hearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more