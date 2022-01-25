Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 18:42

Elton John postpones Dallas shows after testing positive for Covid-19

The singer-songwriter returned to the stage to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road after a two-year hiatus
Elton John postpones Dallas shows after testing positive for Covid-19

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Elton John has postponed his Dallas shows in Texas, US, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The musician, 74, had just returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years, resuming his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in America.

The tour, John’s last after more than half a century on the road, was postponed due to the pandemic.

After revealing on Instagram he has contracted the virus, John said his symptoms are mild, and he is expecting to perform in Arkansas at the weekend.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.

Elton John in Concert – New Orleans
Elton John performs during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows, and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are mild, so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.

“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The news comes after award-winning singer Adele postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because of Covid-related delays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

John is expected to play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November, he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to end the tour in July.

The singer recently claimed the number one position in the singles chart with a festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran and collaboration with Dua Lipa.

More in this section

Bafta announces its red carpet presenters for 2022 ceremony Bafta announces its red carpet presenters for 2022 ceremony
Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs
TedFest to return to Inis Mór in March TedFest to return to Inis Mór in March
Olly Alexander: Years &amp; Years split was on the cards for a really long time

Olly Alexander: Years & Years split was on the cards for a really long time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more