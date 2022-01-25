Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 14:26

Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

The TV star launched the wellness and lifestyle website Wylde Moon last year.
Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky”.

The 40-year-old launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website which explores topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”, in September.

She said she was inspired to launch the platform while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 – and exploring the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

 

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Willoughby said: “I’m not afraid of the reaction to it anymore.

“If it doesn’t fit with what your thoughts and expectations of me are, well then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I can’t change that. I don’t want to change that. And I’m not going to change that. This is me.”

The Wylde Moon platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style, and family.

Willoughby feels that people struggle with some of the ideas of her lifestyle brand, adding: “The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word ‘wacky’ got used a lot.

“I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody.

“It’s not, ‘Come and meditate with me,’ or, ‘Look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s, ‘Please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.'”

Willoughby said the platform’s name comes from an old word for wild, which usually means ‘untamed’ and was used in reference to women.

She said she wanted to be an “untamed woman” because she feels that, if anyone tries to tame her, then she is fitting into “the parameters that somebody else has created”.

The mother-of-three also published a book in 2021 called Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout, and control.

She said her younger self would be surprised at her adult self speaking out, saying she “wasn’t confident enough” as a child.

“I was always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded by other people around me”, she added.

“It took a really long time to build up my confidence and resilience and get to the point where the stuff in this book had to come out and I wasn’t afraid of what people might think of it.”

More in this section

Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs
Bafta announces its red carpet presenters for 2022 ceremony Bafta announces its red carpet presenters for 2022 ceremony
TedFest to return to Inis Mór in March TedFest to return to Inis Mór in March
Olly Alexander: Years &amp; Years split was on the cards for a really long time

Olly Alexander: Years & Years split was on the cards for a really long time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more