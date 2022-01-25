Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky”.

The 40-year-old launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website which explores topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”, in September.

She said she was inspired to launch the platform while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 – and exploring the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Willoughby said: “I’m not afraid of the reaction to it anymore.

“If it doesn’t fit with what your thoughts and expectations of me are, well then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I can’t change that. I don’t want to change that. And I’m not going to change that. This is me.”

The Wylde Moon platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style, and family.

Willoughby feels that people struggle with some of the ideas of her lifestyle brand, adding: “The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word ‘wacky’ got used a lot.

“I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody.

“It’s not, ‘Come and meditate with me,’ or, ‘Look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s, ‘Please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.'”

Willoughby said the platform’s name comes from an old word for wild, which usually means ‘untamed’ and was used in reference to women.

She said she wanted to be an “untamed woman” because she feels that, if anyone tries to tame her, then she is fitting into “the parameters that somebody else has created”.

The mother-of-three also published a book in 2021 called Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout, and control.

She said her younger self would be surprised at her adult self speaking out, saying she “wasn’t confident enough” as a child.

“I was always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded by other people around me”, she added.

“It took a really long time to build up my confidence and resilience and get to the point where the stuff in this book had to come out and I wasn’t afraid of what people might think of it.”