TedFest to return to Inis Mór in March

The annual TedFest will return to Inis Mór this year after a two-year break due to Covid-19.

The festival celebrating the beloved Father Ted series is held on the largest of the Aran Islands, which featured in the sitcom's opening credits.

TedFest will take place from Thursday, March 3rd to Sunday, March 6th, with a Lovely Girls Competitions, Ted's Got Talent, Craggy Island's Fittest Family and a Priests' Dance Off among the confirmed events.

The festival will also be attended by cast members Joe Rooney (Fr Damo) and Patrick McDonell (Eoin McLove).

The events will take place at the Aran Islands Hotel, with tickets now on sale on the TedFest website.