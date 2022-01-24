Sally Dynevor praises husband for support during breast cancer treatment

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said her husband’s support during her treatment for breast cancer made her feel “very lucky”.

The actress, who was diagnosed in 2009, is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and they have three children including Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

She praised her partner for making her treatment feel like a “positive time”.

Sally Dynevor’s daughter Phoebe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dynevor, 58, told The Big Issue magazine: “I was very lucky during that time of having cancer, because my husband is really strong.

“And he would say, we’re going to make this into a positive time.

“After chemo, we’re going to go for walks, or we’re going to watch this box set.

“We’re going to enjoy the time that we have just relaxing and not worrying about anything.”

The actress, who has played Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap since 1986, added: “I suppose it was the first time that I really took my foot off the pedal and gave myself time to do nothing.

“Which is actually much more important than doing something.

“We do need time to find ourselves and come to terms with things in a slow way.”

Dynevor, who is competing on ITV series Dancing On Ice, also recalled how her daughter Harriet had called her “beautiful” as she was having her hair shaved amid chemotherapy.

“There’s another memory,” she said.

“I’d just found out I’d got breast cancer and Harriet was only little, five or six.

“She was looking at me while my hair was being shaved and she was telling me how beautiful I was and how much she loved me.

“And I just remember thinking, my God, this is a very special moment.”

Dynevor was made an MBE for services to drama in the 2021 New Year Honours.

The full interview is in The Big Issue. Buy a copy from your local vendor, donate to The Big Issue’s Winter Appeal or subscribe online.