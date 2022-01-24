Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 07:06

Bafta announces its red carpet presenters for 2022 ceremony

Rebel Wilson was previously announced as the ceremony’s main host.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Tom Allen have been announced as the red carpet hosts of the Baftas.

The pair will interview the nominees and other special guests as they arrive for the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday March 13th.

Coverage of the carpet will be streamed live across Bafta’s social media channels.

TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Tom Allen will do interviews on the red carpet (Bafta/Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi/Aemen Sukkar/PA)

The duo have also been tasked with announcing this year’s nominations on Thursday, February 3rd, live from the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly.

Odudu was a finalist in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing but was forced to pull out of the live event after suffering a torn ligament.

She said: “I am honoured to be hosting this year’s EE Bafta Film Awards red carpet show alongside my friend Tom Allen.

“I’m so excited to be interviewing the brilliant nominees whilst celebrating the best of film. I can’t wait to put on a posh frock and get chatting!”

Allen added: “I am so excited to be on the red carpet – in fact I’m excited to be on any carpet as we have laminate flooring in our house – and I am over the moon to be working with the brilliant AJ Odudu at this year’s EE Bafta Film Awards.

“I know we’re going to have so much fun bringing the glamour and excitement of the arriving nominees to everyone watching around the world at home.

“Open some crisps, settle on the sofa and enjoy it all!”

Odudu and Allen will also announce the nominees (Bafta/Sarah M Lee/PA)

Actress Rebel Wilson was previously announced as the main host of the 75th edition of the film awards.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson, 41, who famously played Fat Amy in the franchise, follows in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry said: “Stepping on to the EE Bafta Film red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall is a unique experience and we’re thrilled to be back with an in-person event this year.

“AJ and Tom are going to do a wonderful job of welcoming our guests to the UK’s biggest celebration of film.”

