Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 07:01

Former Towie star Cara Kilbey announces baby news

It comes eight months after she suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Cara Kilbey has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The reality TV star, who already has two children with partner Daniel Harris, posted a photo of her growing bump on Instagram.

She captioned it: “6 Months Baby. Baby Harris Due in May.”

Her announcement comes eight months after she underwent surgery for a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

Close friends and Towie co-stars sent their congratulations on social media.

Lauren Goodger said: “Congratulations babe,” while Ferne McCann added: “Oh wow darling congratulations you look amazing.”

Other famous names from the ITV show sending messages of congratulations included Mario Falcone, Billi Mucklow, Jess Wright and Sam Faiers.

Last May, Kilbey said she had been treated in hospital after a ruptured ectopic pregnancy caused an internal bleed.

She joined Towie for the third series in September 2011, and was introduced as a friend of Mucklow.

Kilbey and her brother Tom left at the end of the seventh series in October 2012.

