Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 13:32

Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’

The 20-year-old actress said landing the role of Maria was “a dream come true” despite the lengthy audition process.
Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’

Rachel Zegler said that her debut film role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of West Side Story was “definitely a baptism of fire”.

The 20-year-old actress said landing the role of Maria was “a dream come true” despite the lengthy audition process.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show about filming, she said: “It’s so cool and unlike anything I could have imagined.

“It is definitely a baptism by fire.

“I’ve seen the film nine times and that is enough for me as I find it very hard seeing and hearing myself on screen, but I am very proud of what we did”.

She continued: “I manifested working on the film – I always had a picture of the original film in my locker at high school.

“30,000 people went for the role, and I had nine auditions – no job is worth that, but this one was”.

Zegler added that the one thing she had requested from Spielberg after being offered the part was to still perform in her senior school musical production of Shrek, to which the Oscar-winning director agreed.

The young actress recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the adaptation of the 1957 stage production, exactly three years on from being cast.

The film was also named as best musical or comedy film at the 79th annual ceremony, which was low-key following a year of controversy.

More in this section

In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf
Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation
‘He was my idol and purpose in life’ – Devoted fans pay tribute to Meat Loaf ‘He was my idol and purpose in life’ – Devoted fans pay tribute to Meat Loaf
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more