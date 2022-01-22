Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 08:25

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’

The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene of the crash on Friday afternoon
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been involved in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene, in photos shared by US media outlet TMZ, in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Mr Schwarzenegger told the BBC that the actor was behind the wheel of his SUV at the time of the incident, but was unharmed.

The four-vehicle collision took place just after 4.30pm local time on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed.

Terminator: Dark Fate photocall – London
The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene of the incident in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (Ian West/PA)

“There was a collision about 4.35 on Sunset and Allenford Avenue,” an LAPD spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“It was a four vehicle traffic collision (and) fire departments and paramedics transported one female to a local hospital with an abrasion to her head.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene.”

