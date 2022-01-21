Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 15:52

US comedian Louie Anderson dies aged 68

He appeared in films including Coming To America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
US comedian Louie Anderson dies aged 68

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

US comedian Louie Anderson has died aged 68 following complications from cancer.

The stand-up, who won an Emmy for his role in comedy TV series Baskets, had been receiving treatment for diffuse large B cell lymphoma at a hospital in Las Vegas.

A statement from his representative said: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday morning January 21st in Las Vegas, aged 68.

“He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.”

Obit Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson at the Emmys in LA in 2018 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anderson’s career spanned 40 years, as he progressed from the US club circuit to primetime TV.

He featured in numerous films, including Coming To America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as hosting the popular American game show Family Feud for a number of years.

Anderson also co-created and starred in the cartoon sitcom Life With Louie, which was based on his childhood.

In 2016, he was cast to star alongside Zach Galifianakis and Martha Kelly in FX comedy series Baskets.

His role as Christine earned him an Emmy Award in 2016 and two other nominations for outstanding supporting actor.

More in this section

Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation
Rose Ayling-Ellis hails use of sign language interpreters in Strictly live shows Rose Ayling-Ellis hails use of sign language interpreters in Strictly live shows
‘He was my idol and purpose in life’ – Devoted fans pay tribute to Meat Loaf ‘He was my idol and purpose in life’ – Devoted fans pay tribute to Meat Loaf
In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more