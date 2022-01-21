Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 12:11

Movie review: Belfast - rose-tinted script drizzled with nostalgia

The simple arithmetic of Branagh’s crowd-pleasing film adds up to a beautifully crafted valentine to a city
Movie review: Belfast - rose-tinted script drizzled with nostalgia

Damon Smith, PA Film Critic

Life in black and white seems more colourful and vibrant in writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s wondrous coming-of-age drama, drawn from the film-maker’s vast well of childhood experiences in 1960s Belfast.

Sincerely dedicated to the people of the Northern Irish capital – “For the ones who stayed. For the ones who left. And for all the ones who were lost” – Branagh’s most personal film unfolds from the perspective of a nine-year-old rapscallion called Buddy (played by luminous newcomer Jude Hill), who we first see romping around the streets with his pals, brandishing a home-made wooden sword and using an upturned dustbin lid as a shield.

Principal characters in Branagh’s script are referred to simply by their familial ties to Buddy – Ma, Pa, Granny and Pop – tapping into an undercurrent of charming childhood innocence that insulates the boy from the harsh reality of barricades being hastily erected at the end of the street or a local supermarket being looted during a riot.

Indeed, when the prospect of leaving Belfast for good solidifies, Buddy is most troubled about leaving behind his school crush, a girl called Catherine, who repeatedly scores top marks in teacher Miss Lewis’s tests of the children’s times tables.

The simple arithmetic of Branagh’s crowd-pleasing film adds up to a beautifully crafted valentine to a city in the grip of devastating change and a resilient and warm-hearted people, who mine humour in adversity.

“The Irish were born for leaving,” an aunt tells Buddy’s mother by way of a bittersweet farewell. “Otherwise the rest of the world would have no pubs!”

Buddy (Hill) and his family – Pa (Jamie Dornan), Ma (Caitiona Balfe) and older brother Will (Lewis McAskie) – live in a predominantly Protestant district of north Belfast, cheek by jowl with Catholic neighbours.

Granny (Dame Judi Dench) and Pop (Ciaran Hinds) live a few streets away.

Billy Clanton (Colin Morgan) and his comrades target Catholic houses in Buddy’s neighbourhood, claiming they are “lookin’ to cleanse the community a wee bit”.

Hostilities result in family members going through barricade checkpoints and local men patrolling night-time streets with torches.

For Pa, it is an unthinkable opportunity to transplant the clan to Australia or Canada: “An escape route”.

Distinguished by Haris Zambarloukos’s monochrome cinematography, Belfast relies on a terrific ensemble cast led by the exuberant Hill to paper over slight narrative shortfalls in a rose-tinted script drizzled with nostalgia.

Balfe’s fearful matriarch is the film’s beating heart and she powerfully conveys the emotional turmoil of a family’s forcible displacement from their home.

Branagh’s delicate touch results in a sprightly running time that leaves us hankering for more.

(12A, 98 mins) Drama/Comedy/Romance. Jude Hill, Caitiona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lewis McAskie, Colin Morgan, Lara McDonnell. Director: Kenneth Branagh.

Released in Ireland: January 21st

Our rating: 9/10

More in this section

Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation
Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free
Ex-FBI agent: Jamie Spears used secret listening device to spy on Britney Ex-FBI agent: Jamie Spears used secret listening device to spy on Britney
In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more