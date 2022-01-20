Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 17:00

Company announces film and TV studio in space

The media company is also behind the production of an upcoming Tom Cruise movie which will be filmed in space
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

A UK-based company has announced plans to launch a TV and film studio in space.

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which is also producing an upcoming space-based movie starring Tom Cruise, aims to launch the studio and “multi-purpose arena” by 2024.

The studio will be in a module, named SEE-1, which will dock on Axiom Station, the commercial wing of the International Space Station.

The studio will be called SEE-1 and dock on the commercial wing of the International Space Station (Space Entertainment Enterprise/PA)

It will allow artists, producers and creatives to develop, produce, record and live stream content, SEE said.

The company hopes to use the space station’s low-orbit microgravity environment to create ﬁlms, television programmes, music and sporting events.

SEE co-founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said: “SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space.

“It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities, in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.

“With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first but also the supreme quality space structure, enabling the expansion of the two trillion dollar (£1.46 trillion) global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

The studio will also be used to make music and sporting events (Space Entertainment Enterprise/PA)

President and chief executive of Axiom Space, Michael Suffredini, said: “Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit.

“Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.”

SEE’s chief operating officer, Richard Johnston, added: “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring.

“Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space inspire opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

