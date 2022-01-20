Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan to ‘hang up his drumsticks’

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has announced he will lay down his sticks following a farewell tour this year.

The 75-year-old, who grew up in Dulwich in south London, joined the influential rock band shortly after it was formed in 1962 and played with them during their commercial peak in the ’70s as part of what is considered the classic line-up.

He rejoined the group in March 2013 for a series of arena concerts ending at Wembley.

The original members of Status Quo, Rick Parfitt, Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster and John Coghlan, ahead of their reunion tour in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A statement from his management said: “After an incredible career spanning 60 years, former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has finally decided to hang up his drumsticks.

“John and his band John Coghlan’s Quo will be playing a series of dates this year, giving fans the opportunity to see John onstage for the last time.”

Coghlan, known for delivering Status Quo’s signature powerful backbeat, will perform more than a dozen concerts across the year, starting at Leo’s Red Lion in Gravesend on February 5 and ending at The Quo Convention at Butlin’s in Minehead on September 24.

The tour will also take in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Portsmouth and London.

Status Quo was formed in 1962 under the name The Scorpions by guitarist Francis Rossi and bassist Alan Lancaster at Sedgehill Comprehensive School in Catford, south-east London.

Coghlan joined shortly after and the band went through a series of name changes, including Traffic Jam, before settling on Status Quo in the late ’60s when singer Rick Parfitt joined.

After leaving the group in 1981 amid rising creative tensions, he played with Jimi Hendrix’s former bassist Noel Redding, Eric Bell of Thin Lizzy and his own Diesel Band.

During the late ‘90s, John Coghlan’s Quo was formed and toured the UK and Europe.

Lancaster died in September last year aged 72 while Parfitt died in December 2016 aged 68.