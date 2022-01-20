Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:55

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

The couple announced their engagement in The Times newspaper.
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge have announced their engagement.

The couple, who reportedly met through friends and have been together since 2019, announced their forthcoming nuptials in a notice placed in The Times on Thursday.

Dockery, 40, is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the popular ITV period drama and is due to reprise the character for an upcoming film sequel.

The Gentlemen Premiere – London
Michelle Dockery is known for her role as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)

The award-winner was previously engaged to John Dineen, who died from cancer in 2015 aged 34.

She also starred in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentleman, and will play a barrister in the upcoming Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Waller-Bridge is a film and TV producer who has also worked for a leading talent agency and managed former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

He is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer, creator, and star of BBC comedy-drama Fleabag.

More in this section

Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free
Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday
Rupert Grint reveals whether he would reprise Harry Potter role Rupert Grint reveals whether he would reprise Harry Potter role
Ex-FBI agent: Jamie Spears used secret listening device to spy on Britney

Ex-FBI agent: Jamie Spears used secret listening device to spy on Britney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more