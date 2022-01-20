Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:32

Kenneth Branagh part of Friday's Late Late Show lineup

Kenneth Branagh, one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, directors, and actors, will join Ryan from London to talk about his new movie ‘Belfast
Digital Desk Staff

Kenneth Branagh, one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, directors, and actors, will join Ryan from London to talk about his new movie ‘Belfast’ and why it is the most personal film he has ever made.

Ryan will be joined by Operation Transformation leaders and presenter Kathryn Thomas as together they take a giant leap forward to refocus their health and wellness goals for the year ahead.

Former Head Coach with Galway United Football Club Lisa Fallon took up a top position as High-Performance Consultant in FIFA and will chat on Friday night’s show about her extraordinary career, being a female in a male-dominated industry and about how a serious assault on her, as a young woman, has shaped her view of the world.

Plus, they will have a very special musical performance with Eleanor McEvoy and friends singing "Only a Woman's Heart".

