Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Chrissy Teigen has marked six months of sobriety saying she now has “endless energy” and “way less anxiety”.

The model and TV presenter, 36, said in an Instagram post that she is looking forward to having a “full body reset” after a year.

She wrote to her more than 36 million Instagram followers: “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am happier and more present than ever.

“It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, also revealed in a later post that the family – daughter Luna and son Miles – has welcomed a new addition – a dog.

Sharing a picture of the dog on Instagram, she said: “thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal! she is perfectly sweet and adorable and I think perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house.

“she came to us with the job of protecting little luna from bed monsters and I’m happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!

“give this girl a raiiiiise honey! welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (And thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks, thank you for all you do!) (@aimeenicolas!).”

Teigen released her cookbook titled Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love in October last year.