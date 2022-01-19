Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 19:03

Avril Lavigne shares details about film inspired by hit song Sk8er Boi

The pop-punk star said she was in talks with production companies.
Avril Lavigne shares details about film inspired by hit song Sk8er Boi

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Avril Lavigne has confirmed she has started work on a film version of her hit song Sk8er Boi.

The Canadian pop-punk singer, 37, said she was meeting with production companies and writers, and planned to serve as producer on the project.

Appearing on After School Radio on Apple Music Hits, she also invited show host Mark Hoppus, from US rockers Blink-182, to cameo in the film.

Leeds Festival 2014 – Day One
Avril Lavigne invited Mark Hoppus to appear in the feature (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Lavigne recently signed a new deal with DTA Records, which is run by Hoppus’ bandmate Travis Barker, and has been cited as a key influence for a new generation of stars such including Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo.

She said: “Actually, I’m going to turn the song into a film. I’m in the process of putting together a film right now for it.

“That’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you. Meeting with production companies, I have my storyline and my idea and then assembling a team, talking and meeting with different writers.

“And then I get different pitches and then I talk to them.

“So I found someone right now that I’m digging. And so I think we’re moving forward.

“And then once the script’s written, I’m just producing and overseeing the whole project. But will you make a cameo?”

At the height of her fame in the 2000s, Lavigne scored three number one albums in the UK and released a series of hit singles including Complicated and Girlfriend.

Sk8er Boi was released in September 2002 and told the story of a young girl who rejects the advances of a skateboarding “punk” who wears “baggy clothes”, despite harbouring a secret crush on him.

While he becomes a successful musician playing on MTV, she ends up unhappy and alone.

More in this section

Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday
The Last Duel big winner as movie firms receive €137m in credits for 2021 The Last Duel big winner as movie firms receive €137m in credits for 2021
Carol Wright discusses getting cosmetic surgery for her 60th birthday Carol Wright discusses getting cosmetic surgery for her 60th birthday
Musician Hazel O’Connor recovering following ‘serious medical event’

Musician Hazel O’Connor recovering following ‘serious medical event’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more