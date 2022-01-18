Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 08:21

Full House star Jodie Sweetin announces engagement

The US actress shared the news just one week after the death of her onscreen father Bob Saget.
Full House star Jodie Sweetin announces engagement

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Full House star Jodie Sweetin has announced she is engaged to partner Mescal Wasilewski.

The actress, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the US sitcom, shared the news just one week after the death of her onscreen father Bob Saget.

Sweetin said she could not wait to “see the life that lies ahead” as she shared the happy news on Instagram.

Captioning a picture of herself, her fiance and her engagement ring alongside a quote from US poet Maya Angelou she wrote: “I love you Mescal, for always.

“You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.

She added: “I think I’m really gonna like turning 40”.

Sweetin was among the members of the Full House cast to post emotional tributes to Saget, who died suddenly aged 65 on January 9.

She starred alongside Candace Cameron and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as the Tanner children, with their father Danny Tanner played by Saget.

More in this section

Musician Hazel O’Connor recovering following ‘serious medical event’ Musician Hazel O’Connor recovering following ‘serious medical event’
Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday
Rebel Wilson to bring humour to Baftas stage as host Rebel Wilson to bring humour to Baftas stage as host
The Last Duel big winner as movie firms receive €137m in credits for 2021

The Last Duel big winner as movie firms receive €137m in credits for 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more