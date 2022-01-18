Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday

The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Will Smith has put on his dancing shoes to celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“Let’s dance our way to 100”.

Replying to the post, fellow actor Jamie Foxx added: “Happy birthday mom!!!”

Smith was recently awarded best actor at the low key Golden Globes ceremony for his performance in King Richard, in which played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

