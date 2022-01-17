Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 20:05

GB News announces it will play God Save The Queen every morning

The addition has been made to mark the British queen’s Platinum Jubilee year
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

GB News has announced it will start broadcasting the British national anthem at the beginning of its live programming every day.

The channel has said a rendition of God Save The Queen will air across GB News Television and GB News Radio every day at 5.59am, starting on January 18th.

Editorial director Michael Booker has said it will be a “welcome addition” to mark the British queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Booker added: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.

“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.

“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”

The channel, which launched in June with seven daily shows, has been expanding its output and recently launched a new radio station, GB News Radio.

They have also recently acquired several new presenters, including veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes who is co-hosting the channel’s new show breakfast programme with Isabel Webster.

