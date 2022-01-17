Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 15:18

Police take no action over tweet that revealed JK Rowling’s home

The Harry Potter author contacted officers after transgender rights activists tweeted a photograph of her house in Edinburgh.
By Katharine Hay, PA Scotland reporter

A tweet posted by trans activists targeting JK Rowling will not be treated as criminal, Police Scotland have said.

The Harry Potter author contacted officers after campaigners posted a photograph of her Edinburgh house in November that revealed the property’s address.

It included trans activists standing by the house and carrying placards with slogans such as “trans liberation now”.

Ms Rowling, who has been criticised for her views on transgender people and biological sex, said the photo made her a victim of “doxxing” – the act of publishing private personal information about an individual or organization, usually online, to enable others to take action.

 

On Monday, Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established.

At the time, the author, 56, tweeted in response to the activists, saying: “I have to assume [they] thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.

“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.

“Perhaps, and I’m just throwing this out there, the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

The campaigners deleted the photo the day after it was posted.

They said the decision was made after they received “serious and threatening transphobic messages”.

