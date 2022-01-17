Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 06:18

The TV presenter gave birth to her third child in December.
Countryfile host Helen Skelton reveals personal tribute behind baby’s name

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Countryfile host Helen Skelton has revealed her baby’s middle name is a tribute to a cousin who died in her 20s.

The former Blue Peter presenter gave birth to a baby girl called Elsie Kate on December 28.

Skelton, 38, already shares sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis with rugby league player husband Richie Myler, 31.

She told Hello! magazine: “We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s.

“I was really close to her, she was a scientist and crazy cool.”

The child outweighed her brothers at birth, at 7lb 8oz.

She said: “Louis was just 5.6lb and Ernie was 7lb. I thought she’d be small, but she is my biggest bubba.”

Skelton denied they had tried for a third child in the hope of having a daughter.

“But it wasn’t like that for us,” she said.

“We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise.”

Despite deciding not to find out the child’s sex before the birth, Skelton had the nursery painted pink.

She said: “I was convinced I was having a girl.

“Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”

