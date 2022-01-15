Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 20:40

Paul Mescal short film Drifting set for TV premiere on RTÉ this Monday

Drifting tells the story of Cian and Pat, best friends who have been joined at the hip since they were kids and have the run of their small town in the midlands
James Cox

Drifting, a new short film written and directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, will have its TV premiere on RTÉ on Monday night at 11:55pm as part of its Shortscreen programme.

The film stars Bafta winner Paul Mescal (Normal People), Dafhyd Flynn (Michael Inside), Lorcan Cranitch (The Dig), Simone Collins (The Last Duel) and Jarlath Tivnan (Angels Guard Thee).

Electronic producer Daithí created an original score for the film.

Drifting tells the story of Cian and Pat, best friends who have been joined at the hip since they were kids and have the run of their small town in the midlands.

Cian is content to coast through a life of booze and casual hook-ups while Pat has grown weary of his surroundings. The film takes place over 24 hours when Cian’s erratic behaviour pushes Pat to breaking point.

Paul Mescal appears in the short film.

The film is an exploration of the effects of emigrations and the unspoken tenderness in male friendship.

The short was filmed in Longford with assistance from Creative Ireland Longford and was produced by Longford natives Chris Higgins, Tomás Devaney and Jason Gaynor.

The film was shot by award-winning cinematographer Simon Crowe, edited by Ciaran Murray, sound edited by James Latimer and with the colour grade provided by Leandro Arouca.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpW-bKeKFQs

 

Writer/director Robert Higgins said: “We’re delighted that Drifting is having its TV premiere as part of RTÉ’s Shortscreen programme. This film has been a real passion project for us from the beginning and the whole community of Granard rowed in behind us to help make it a reality. We’re really excited to share it with everyone.’

Writer/director Patrick McGivney said: “Drifting is a very personal film for both of us and bringing it to life with such a talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience. We’re delighted its having its TV premiere as part of Shortscreen.”

