Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 10:22

Brockhampton announce ‘indefinite hiatus’ after five years together

The group said they would be ‘bonded and grateful’ to their fans for life.
Brockhampton announce ‘indefinite hiatus’ after five years together

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rap outfit Brockhampton have announced they are going on an “indefinite hiatus”.

The US music group, which formed in 2015, will complete its upcoming London concerts and deliver its final performance at Coachella music festival in California in April.

In a statement, the collective thanked their fans and said they would be “bonded and grateful to you for life”.

Brockhampton is made up of 13 rappers, singers, producers and graphic designers including Kevin Abstract, who has become its most prominent member.

They have released six studio albums and collaborated with artists including Danny Brown and JPEGMafia.

The statement posted on Twitter said: “Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the 02 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are cancelled, effective immediately.

“Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans.

“We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Brockhampton was founded by members of the AliveSinceForever group from Texas and are known for covering topics such as sexuality and masculinity in their music.

More in this section

Rebel Wilson to bring humour to Baftas stage as host Rebel Wilson to bring humour to Baftas stage as host
Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover
Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction
New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas

New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more