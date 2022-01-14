Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 19:47

Claudia Winkleman busier than ever as she marks 50th birthday

The TV host is celebrating five decades.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Claudia Winkleman shows no sign of slowing down as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

The presenter, who marks the milestone on Saturday, appears busier than ever with a new BBC Radio 2 show and book alongside her regular duties co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Winkleman, known for her floppy black fringe, took over Graham Norton’s slot on Radio 2 last February after he quit to go to Virgin Radio.

And Quite, a collection of essays about her personal and professional lives, was published the previous October and became a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

Last year, she told the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast she was excited by the prospect of reaching five decades.

“I love getting older… I can’t wait to be 50,” she said.

Winkleman said she wanted to look like veteran rockers Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper in her old age, adding: “So it’s not like I want to look young and bouncy and fresh.”

The host has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since 2000 and they have three children.

Sporting a different different style of fringe at the 1999 Baftas (PA)

Winkleman at the premiere of the film Lady Salsa in 2001 (PA)

Claudia Winkleman 50th birthday
Attending Christie’s auction house in London in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

Arriving at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards 2009 (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Winkleman hosting Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly in 2015 (BBC/PA)

Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2
Arriving at BBC Wogan House to present the Radio 2 Saturday slot for the first time in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier at the premiere of Bond film No Time To Die in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

