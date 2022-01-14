Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 10:10

Madonna in talks with Kanye West’s new girlfriend about forthcoming film

The pop superstar shared several pictures on social media which featured both the Uncut Gems actress and the US rapper.
Madonna in talks with Kanye West’s new girlfriend about forthcoming film

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Madonna has revealed she is in talks with Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox about her forthcoming film.

The pop superstar, 63, shared several pictures on social media which featured both the Uncut Gems actress and the US rapper.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” the singer captioned the photos.

The photos showed the Hung Up singer sprawled across a sofa with the actress, and several with the global megastar.

Fox posted one of the pictures of herself with Madonna on her own Instagram account, captioning it: “MOTHER @madonna pic by @ricardogomesinst.”

Fox and West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, recently confirmed their relationship after having met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

He has also been announced as a headline performer for the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The global megastar, 44, will be taking the Sunday slots at the world-famous event, which takes place in the southern Californian desert.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

More in this section

Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles
Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover
New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas
Nevermind album cover baby refiles lawsuit against Nirvana

Nevermind album cover baby refiles lawsuit against Nirvana

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more