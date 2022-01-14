John Mayer, Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget after picking up his car from airport

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared memories of “king of comedy” Bob Saget after picking up the late actor’s car from Los Angeles International Airport where he left it before his death.

The musician joked that it was “the only time in my life I’ve been honoured to help a friend out at LAX” as they drove down the 405 interstate highway.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.