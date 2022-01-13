Laughter Lounge launch 'Gigglebox' to help businesses boost staff morale

James Cox

Dublin comedy club the Laughter Lounge has launched a virtual comedy experience aimed at helping businesses booksy staff morale this January.

Blue Monday is officially the most depressing day of the year. It always happens on the third Monday of January and this year falls on Monday, January 17th.

“Eighty-seven per cent of Irish companies that we surveyed cancelled their Christmas party in 2021. Staff morale is at an all-time low, and we all need a well deserved boost," said Peter O’Mahony, founder of Laughter Lounge “So, we invented the Gigglebox which has all the elements of a team night at The Laughter Lounge delivered in a box to your door.

"Our GiggleBox contains everything you would get at a Laughter Lounge night out and more! Loaded full to the brim with treats, snacks, booze and novelties, all locally sourced.

"You also get access to watch an interactive Laughter Lounge show online!"

Peter O’Mahony believes that "workplace wellbeing needs to become part of every company’s culture. Our motto for 2022 is For Happy Staff, Make’em Laugh!"

Their GiggleBox is available to book now by calling (01) 878 3003 or by emailing holly@laughterlounge.com