Husband and Glee cast pay tribute to Naya Rivera on her would-be 35th birthday

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Glee star Naya Rivera’s husband and fellow cast members have paid tribute to the actress on what would have been her 35th birthday.

Ryan Dorsey said he would be “forever sad” and that the loss of his wife would be “unbelievable forever”.

Rivera drowned in July 2020 after getting into difficulty at Lake Piru in southern California while on a trip with her then four-year-old son.

The boy, Josey, was found alone and unharmed on their rented boat.

Dorsey shared a black and white picture of his wife on Instagram, captioning it with a poetic tribute.

“Made the visit today to see you, to spend some time,” he wrote.

“Up the hill I went, memories flashing through my mind as I drive…

“The end is inevitable for all of our lives, passing other people doing the same, I see some wiping tears out of their eyes…

“Approaching where you rest, bouquet of daisies and baby breath.

“Trying to hold it together, feeling all I feel, eyes getting wet still can’t believe it’s real…

“Step by step walking by each marker it’s all so surreal, getting closer gritting my teeth trying to keep it together…

“I look up in the sky and notice the weather…

“I suppose trying to distract my mind but reality comes back quick nobody knows…why.

“Why you had to leave us behind…

“I hope it gets easier as time goes by, but forever is forever, and I’ll never know why. You would’ve been XXXV.”

In addition to the verses he added: “Able to finally look at a couple videos today, I guess you can say I’m doing better…but better is just a better word for forever sad.

“This s*** is unbelievable forever.”

Members of the US musical drama series also posted tributes and photos of Rivera online.

Heather Morris, who played fellow cheerleader Brittany Pierce said in her Instagram story: “Found this polaroid in my photo bin. Happy birthday Nay.

“Thought about keeping it private and only for me. But it’s one of the only personal photos I have of us.

“I miss you so much angel.”

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams added: “Happy birthday, my little bee. I miss you every single day”.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who was Tina Cohen-Chang in the series said: “Happy Birthday Snixx”