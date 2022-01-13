Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 08:01

Jason Momoa announces he and Lisa Bonet are separating

The Aquaman star said the couple are sharing the news so they can go about their lives ‘with dignity’.
By Mike Bedigan and Kerri-Ann Roper, PA

Jason Momoa has announced that he and Lisa Bonet are separating but said the love between them “carries on”.

The 42-year-old Aquaman star said the couple are sharing the news so they can go about their lives “with dignity and honesty”.

In a post shared on Instagram to his more than 16 million followers he wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.

“A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news – that we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

He added: “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

They officially married in late 2017, but have been a couple for 16 years and have a son and daughter together.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are separating after 16 years together (Ian West/PA)

Actress Bonet, 54, rose to fame as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and also starred in the spin-off, A Different World. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

