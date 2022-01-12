Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 16:34

Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast nominated for Screen Actors Guild award

The film’s Irish star, Caitriona Balfe, who appears alongside Jamie Dornan, was recognised with a nod for best supporting female actor.
Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast nominated for Screen Actors Guild award

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, received a nod for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards’ equivalent for best picture, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The film’s Irish star, Caitriona Balfe, who appears alongside Jamie Dornan, was recognised with a nod for best supporting female actor.

Meanwhile, multi-award-winners Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman were tipped for SAG Awards, receiving nods for best male and female actor in a leading role respectively.

Cumberbatch was nominated for his performance in dark western The Power Of The Dog, as was his co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee who got the nod for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch, centre, stars in The Power Of The Dog with Kodi Smit-McPhee, left, and Kirsten Dunst (Ian West/ PA)

The film itself, which has already picked up the top accolade at this year’s muted Golden Globes ceremony, was snubbed at the SAG awards.

In television, stars were recognised for their comedy performances with football comedy Ted Lasso producing several nominees.

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
Hannah Waddingham was given a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein all received nominations for their roles in the heart-warming Richmond-based sitcom.

Waddingham and Temple will go head-to-head for the prize of outstanding actress in a comedy series, while Goldstein takes on the male lead Jason Sudeikis for outstanding actor.

The show was also nominated for best comedy series overall.

The nominees were announced via Instagram live on Wednesday by US actresses Rosario Dawson, known for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on February 4th.

More in this section

Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism
West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win
Evanna Lynch dismisses talk of ‘rift’ between JK Rowling and Harry Potter cast Evanna Lynch dismisses talk of ‘rift’ between JK Rowling and Harry Potter cast
Ricky Gervais: We shouldn’t trust the people in charge

Ricky Gervais: We shouldn’t trust the people in charge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more