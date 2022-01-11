Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 21:28

Ricky Gervais: We shouldn’t trust the people in charge

The Downing Street drinks party allegations are being examined by senior official Sue Gray.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ricky Gervais has said “we shouldn’t trust the people in charge” following criticism of an alleged rule-breaking drinks party in Downing Street during the first national lockdown.

The After Life star, 60, said he “gets” the anger from the public and that he has been “naive” for trusting those in charge.

It has been alleged that a senior aide to Boris Johnson organised a “bring your own booze” event in the garden behind No 10 on May 20 2020.

On Tuesday, a growing number of members of the Conservative Party hit out at the Prime Minister amid fresh claims he attended.

In an interview with ITV, actor Gervais said: “I get it, I get the anger. It’s palpable. Why wouldn’t they be angry.

“Myself and everyone I know kept to the rules and if you can’t trust the people in charge… I think I have been naive all my life.

“It is not until now that I go why do we trust them, of course we shouldn’t trust the people in charge, that’s how they are in charge.

“They shouldn’t be trusted.”

The allegations are being examined by senior official Sue Gray as part of her investigation into claims of lockdown-busting parties in Whitehall and Downing Street.

